A Kaleidoscope of a Beautiful Life Kathryn (Parrett) Wood: Wife, Mother, Sister, Friend, Art Educator, Artist, Life Time Girl Scout, and avid Reader passed away February 9, 2022 in her Harpursville home with her husband of 57 years, Virgil Wood, and daughter Patricia (Stephen) Ansley at her side.

Daughter of Merle and Agnes Parrett {deceased} of Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Eldest of four children: Evelyn Larusch, {deceased}, Clara (Butch) Paul, and Ed (Sally) Parrett.

Graduated Valedictorian Marienville School, Bachelors Edinboro University, Masters SUNY Oneonta with a career of 32 years as an elementary art teacher at Charlotte Kenyon Elementary School in Chenango Forks.

Her passion for the arts she shared with her students, and they reciprocated their love for her and art class.

She enjoyed visiting with her classmates at their reunions.

Corresponding with letters and cards.

Reading and sharing books with her sisters.

Crocheting and knitting many many dish clothes.

Singing in the choir, making pottery, and jewelry.

Setting up her easel to paint.

Camping, snowmobiling, fishing and traveling.

She’d always find interesting places; fish museum, art gallery of recycled materials and small local shops.

Of course Baking; Whoopi pies, polish breakfast cakes, and yes the delicious chocolate chip cookies that were demanded frequently at home and family reunions.

Spending time with her sisters and brother laughing, getting in to mischief, and just having a good old time.

Staying active with fellow peers in the art community

Survived by nieces and nephews and their children.

She has left a vibrant imprint on many throughout her 81 years.

Her life is a beautiful kaleidoscope-broken shards that change as movement to assemble into a brilliant, radiant, dazzling Masterpiece

The family asks that in lieu of flowers; contribute to your local museum/art/music community in her memory.

