Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening February 25, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Kathy was born on February 19, 1953 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Harold Delp and Mary Elizabeth Knapp Delp.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Kathy enjoyed baking, gardening, playing bingo, fishworld on facebook, and her pet dogs.

She was interested in native American culture and an avid collector of many things.

Kathy is survived by four children, Richard Delp of Oil City, Roger Delp and wife and Jennifer of Blairsville, Marcie Kay of Oil City, and Martin Kay of Oil City; 10 grandchildren which includes grandson Brandon Kay whom she raised; 8 great grandchildren; three brothers, Thomas “Tom” Delp, David B. Delp and Kenneth “Mike” Delp; three sisters, Maxine Struchen, Darlene Fike, and Susan Edmiston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold W. “Buck” Delp, Jr., Albert L. “Tub” Delp, Charles R. “Bob” Delp, and John “Joe” Delp; and a sister, A. Jean McCurry.

No public calling hours will be observed.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

