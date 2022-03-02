Local Woman Turning Mission into Reality with New Shoe Store
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – If the shoe fits, wear it. Literally.
Meredith Reinhart wants every child and adult to have the opportunity to wear properly fitting shoes and she’s starting her mission in tiny Lucinda, Pa.
“I believe if a person is able to walk comfortably, they will stay mobile and therefore have a better quality of life as they naturally age,” Reinhart said.
That’s why Reinhart recently opened Meredith’s Footwear along State Route 66.
Reinhart is no stranger to fitness. She’s currently a Health and Physical Education teacher at North Clarion and has been teaching for 20 years.
“I’m an advocate of movement and fitness for a lifetime.”
Meredith’s Footwear opened in November 2021. The store is located in the building that formerly housed convenience stores “Kelly’s” and “Rod’s Grocery.”
They carry a wide range of footwear, from casual to work boots. They continue to expand their inventory and currently have brands such as Dry Shod, Twisted X, Chinook, Propet, Keen, Suacany, Sperry, Kamik and Lamo.
Reinhart is also giving back to the community through a second-hand shoe sale program.
Items in the store’s “Second Season” department are made up of gently used inventory. These items are donated, cleaned, sanitized, and sold. Proceeds are donated to local non-profit organizations. To date, $200.00 has been donated to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, $250.00 to Camo Cares, and $100 to North Clarion Booster Club.
Meredith’s Footwear is located at 27160 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.
Meredith’s Footwear store hours:
Thursday and Friday: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m
Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Hours are updated on Google Business regularly and followers can find them on