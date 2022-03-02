 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Woman Turning Mission into Reality with New Shoe Store

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

merediths footwearLUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – If the shoe fits, wear it. Literally.

Meredith Reinhart wants every child and adult to have the opportunity to wear properly fitting shoes and she’s starting her mission in tiny Lucinda, Pa.

“I believe if a person is able to walk comfortably, they will stay mobile and therefore have a better quality of life as they naturally age,” Reinhart said.

That’s why Reinhart recently opened Meredith’s Footwear along State Route 66.

Reinhart is no stranger to fitness. She’s currently a Health and Physical Education teacher at North Clarion and has been teaching for 20 years.

“I’m an advocate of movement and fitness for a lifetime.”

Meredith’s Footwear opened in November 2021. The store is located in the building that formerly housed convenience stores “Kelly’s” and “Rod’s Grocery.”

They carry a wide range of footwear, from casual to work boots. They continue to expand their inventory and currently have brands such as Dry Shod, Twisted X, Chinook, Propet, Keen, Suacany, Sperry, Kamik and Lamo.

merediths 1

Reinhart is also giving back to the community through a second-hand shoe sale program.

Items in the store’s “Second Season” department are made up of gently used inventory. These items are donated, cleaned, sanitized, and sold. Proceeds are donated to local non-profit organizations. To date, $200.00 has been donated to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, $250.00 to Camo Cares, and $100 to North Clarion Booster Club.

Meredith’s Footwear is located at 27160 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Meredith’s Footwear store hours:

Thursday and Friday: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m

Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Hours are updated on Google Business regularly and followers can find them on Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.