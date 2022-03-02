Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Caring Place surrounded by her family.

Born on April 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Twila (Davis) Gates.

On June 3, 1947, she married the love of her life, George B. McMasters.

On June 20, 2018, George passed away leaving a hole in Myra’s heart and life.

For many years, Myra worked at Franklin Hardware as a clerk.

She also was a homemaker, caring for her family.

She was a very active member of Franklin Alliance Church and of church’s Womens Missionary Fellowship.

She was a deaconess and in charge of the church’s Benevolent Fund.

Additionally, she helped with Bible School and other projects within her church.

Myra enjoyed quilting and belonged to the quilting club at the 4H Fair Grounds.

She found enjoyment in tending the garden with her husband and was always canning the harvest.

When she got a moment to relax, she enjoyed curling up with a good book.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Barry L. McMasters and his wife, Carol and Lynn D. McMasters and his wife, Kathy – all of Franklin; her grandchildren, Chad McMasters and his wife, Tara and their children, Mallory and Sydney of Franklin, Byron McMasters and his wife, Catt and their children Sedona, Joplin, and Declan of Barrington, Rhode Island, and Scott McMasters and his wife, Amanda and their children, Madison, Cole and Abigail of Franklin.

She is further survived by her brothers-in-law, Bogue McMasters and his wife, Eula Mae of Franklin and Terry McMasters of Glascow; and her step-sister, Marlene Hamilton of Flinton; and her sister-in-law, Janie Gates of Altoona; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Myra is preceded in death by her husband, her mother and step-father, Lloyd Gates; her sisters, Charlotte McCauley and Shirley Gates; and her brother, Mahlon Gates, Jr.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 starting at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Martin, of the Franklin Alliance Church, officiating.

Myra will be laid to rest next to her husband at Cochranton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Myra’s memory to Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moments to share a memory or condolence with the family on Myra’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

