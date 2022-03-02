 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Rosemary Morgan Adomites

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-S3LOnI3Wl9RRosemary Morgan Adomites, of Oil City, was born November 3, 1946, and died of cancer in Monroeville, PA, on February 27, 2022.

Her parents were John Herbert Morgan and Charlotte Merz Morgan, both deceased.

After her parents moved to Dormont, a Pittsburgh suburb, she graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School and took bookkeeping and accounting courses at Point Park College.

She spent several years in the steno pool at Allegheny Ludlum Steel (now Allegheny Technologies) before she was promoted to secretary and eventually became executive assistant to the vice president of information technologies.

She met writer Paul Adomites in 1983 and they wed in 1986, on Valentine’s Day.

He survives her now, along with her sisters Charlotte Morgan, in Schenectady NY and Terri Sodja, California, along with Terri’s two sons.

Her younger brother John lives in Great Falls, VA with his wife Valerie and their sons Matthew and John Jr.

Rosemary’s daughter, Beth Anglin, is a surgeon who lives with Rosemary’s two step grandsons, in Dallas, TX.

When Rosemary received early retirement, she and Paul sold their apartment building in Pittsburgh and moved to Emlenton, where they spent 15 wonderful years with a big garden, a trout stream and a greenhouse. Paul’s physical problems necessitated a move back to city life, this time Oil City.

Events, per Rosemary’s wishes, will be private.

Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.