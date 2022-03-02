Rosemary Morgan Adomites, of Oil City, was born November 3, 1946, and died of cancer in Monroeville, PA, on February 27, 2022.

Her parents were John Herbert Morgan and Charlotte Merz Morgan, both deceased.

After her parents moved to Dormont, a Pittsburgh suburb, she graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School and took bookkeeping and accounting courses at Point Park College.

She spent several years in the steno pool at Allegheny Ludlum Steel (now Allegheny Technologies) before she was promoted to secretary and eventually became executive assistant to the vice president of information technologies.

She met writer Paul Adomites in 1983 and they wed in 1986, on Valentine’s Day.

He survives her now, along with her sisters Charlotte Morgan, in Schenectady NY and Terri Sodja, California, along with Terri’s two sons.

Her younger brother John lives in Great Falls, VA with his wife Valerie and their sons Matthew and John Jr.

Rosemary’s daughter, Beth Anglin, is a surgeon who lives with Rosemary’s two step grandsons, in Dallas, TX.

When Rosemary received early retirement, she and Paul sold their apartment building in Pittsburgh and moved to Emlenton, where they spent 15 wonderful years with a big garden, a trout stream and a greenhouse. Paul’s physical problems necessitated a move back to city life, this time Oil City.

Events, per Rosemary’s wishes, will be private.

Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

