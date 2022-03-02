 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Samuel Lee Lepley

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uu2BAOZTgNSamuel Lee Lepley, 49, of Cochranton passed away in his home on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Born on May 13, 1972, he was the son of Kathy (Matters) Warrington and the late William Lepley, Jr.

He enjoyed working on cars as well as hunting and fishing.

He loved spending time with his family and many friends.

He was a member of the Station 4 Firehouse Grille and Moose Lodge 2505.

Sam was very charismatic and was always happy to help anyone in need.

In addition to his mother, Kathy Warrington (Henry), Sam is survived by his son, Lukas Lepley of Cooperstown; his daughters, Savahanna Spencer of Sharon and Raychel Lepley (Jonathon) of Rimersburg; his brothers, Christopher Lepley of Cochranton, Gregory Lepley (Margo) of Cochranton, and Trevor Lepley (Ingrid) of Meadville; his sister, Carla Eakin of Cochranton; his nieces and nephews, Desiree Eakin, Morgan Eakin, Madalynn Lepley, Jade Balogh, William Lepley, Vincent Lepley, Anthony Lepley, Jim Balogh, and Cody Balogh; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sam is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, and his brother, Brandon Lepley.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Samuel will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 starting at 6 pm at the funeral home with Curtis Berenizer and Robyn Shields officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 to help with funeral costs.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Sam’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.