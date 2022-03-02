Samuel Lee Lepley, 49, of Cochranton passed away in his home on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Born on May 13, 1972, he was the son of Kathy (Matters) Warrington and the late William Lepley, Jr.

He enjoyed working on cars as well as hunting and fishing.

He loved spending time with his family and many friends.

He was a member of the Station 4 Firehouse Grille and Moose Lodge 2505.

Sam was very charismatic and was always happy to help anyone in need.

In addition to his mother, Kathy Warrington (Henry), Sam is survived by his son, Lukas Lepley of Cooperstown; his daughters, Savahanna Spencer of Sharon and Raychel Lepley (Jonathon) of Rimersburg; his brothers, Christopher Lepley of Cochranton, Gregory Lepley (Margo) of Cochranton, and Trevor Lepley (Ingrid) of Meadville; his sister, Carla Eakin of Cochranton; his nieces and nephews, Desiree Eakin, Morgan Eakin, Madalynn Lepley, Jade Balogh, William Lepley, Vincent Lepley, Anthony Lepley, Jim Balogh, and Cody Balogh; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sam is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, and his brother, Brandon Lepley.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Samuel will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 starting at 6 pm at the funeral home with Curtis Berenizer and Robyn Shields officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 to help with funeral costs.

