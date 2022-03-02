Saundra Ann Harrison passed away February 23, 2022 (age 83).

Saundra was born at home in Franklin, PA to Harold Earnest McAlevy and Anchor Ione Murray on December 25, 1938.

Saundra went to the Third Ward Grade School and Franklin High School, graduating with the class of 1956.

She was a secretary working at the Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, Williams Insurance, Venango County Court House, Family Practice Residency Program, finishing her working career as Secretary/Treasurer/Chief Borrowing Officer for Sandycreek Township, retiring in 1998.

She married the love of her life James C. Harrison from Polk, PA on June 5, 1959, at the Methodist Church in Polk, PA.

They were married for 62 years and raised four children.

Jim and Saundra loved to travel, and saw all 50 states and numerous countries.

She loved to dance, sing, golf, swim, play cards, and just loved being around friends and family.

Saundra was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Sorority and the Rocky Grove Fire Department Auxiliary.

She was girl of the year for Phi Beta Kappa.

Saundra and Jim moved to Leesburg, Florida building a home in 2001 at The Plantation at Leesburg.

Saundra served as secretary, treasurer, vice-president, and president of the Sawgrass Village Organization and on numerous committees.

Saundra was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Chad William Harrison; a sister, Phyllis Joan Deeter; and a brother, William Eugene McAlevy.

Survivors include her husband, James C. Harrison; daughters, Rhonda Ann Krenzer and Sherri Harrison; a son, Charles James Harrison; four grandchildren, Allison (Krenzer) Carlew, Garrett Browning, Connor Browning, Catherine Harrison; and one great-grandson, Rowan James Browning.

Saundra is to be cremated and her remains taken to PA for her final resting place.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please do so to St. Jude’s Cancer Institute for children or to your local cancer organization.

