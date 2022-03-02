Say What?!: Video Shows Tractor-Trailer Plunge Off Massachusetts Bridge into Frigid River

MASSACHUSETTS – A tractor-trailer driver in Massachusetts was lucky to walk away unscathed after his semi skidded across two lanes of traffic and plunged off a bridge into the frigid Charles River in Weston, Massachusetts, last weekend.

Video of the dramatic crash, which was released by the State Police Association of Massachusetts, shows the tractor-trailer driving off the edge of the bridge. As it falls and the trailer’s cabin hits the water, the truck almost flips upside down before making a hard landing on its side.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.