Say What?!: Video Shows Tractor-Trailer Plunge Off Massachusetts Bridge into Frigid River

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Video-shows-tractor-trailer-plunge-off-Massachusetts-bridge-into-frigid-riverMASSACHUSETTS – A tractor-trailer driver in Massachusetts was lucky to walk away unscathed after his semi skidded across two lanes of traffic and plunged off a bridge into the frigid Charles River in Weston, Massachusetts, last weekend.

Video of the dramatic crash, which was released by the State Police Association of Massachusetts, shows the tractor-trailer driving off the edge of the bridge. As it falls and the trailer’s cabin hits the water, the truck almost flips upside down before making a hard landing on its side.

Read the full story here.


