Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, PA., passed away at 6:00 A.M. Monday Feb. 28, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

Born June 8, 1963 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Donald & Beverly Peterson Heckathorn.

Scott had worked as a maintenance man at the former Oil City Holiday Inn.

He belonged to several local pool leagues in the Oil City, Franklin and Titusville area.

He enjoyed hunting and camping.

Scott is survived by his longtime companion Deb Fletcher of Oil City; a son, Jesse Wagner of Rouseville; his grandson, Dylan; and three step children, Chris Thomas, Jason Thomas and Michael Delp and their families.

He is also survived by his sister, Michele Lippert, of Meadville and by several nephews.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City to help the family defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.