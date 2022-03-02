SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Offering Special on Fawn Catawba Wine & Cranberry Mist is Back!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville is currently holding a special on Fawn Catawba Wine.
Fawn Catawba is on sale for $9.99/bottle. The wine is 100% Catawba grape wine with a green apple finish.
Deer Creek is also announcing that Cranberry Mist Wine is back! This wine is 100% cranberry.
As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection and a light cafe menu.
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
Deer Creek Cafe
Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with homemade toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.
For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.
The winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For more information, visit their website here.
