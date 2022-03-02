State Police Calls: Shippenville Man Accused of Harassment; Drunk Driver Nabbed at Scene of Knox Structure Fire

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment Incident in Shippenville Borough

Around 10:47 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, Clarion-based State Police responded to a harassment incident on Main Street in Shippenville Borough.

Police say the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Ryan Culver, of Shippenville, allegedly pushed a known 36-year-old woman to the ground and left the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Monroe Township

Around 10:02 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Honda Odyssey on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police say during the stop, the driver, a 42-year-old New York man, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was subsequently taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw.

Charges are pending thru Judge Quinn’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Salem Township

Around 10:02 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Buick that was traveling erratically thru a traffic detail in Knox during a working structure fire. A 52 year-old Shippenville man was pulled over at the scene and questioned.

Police say while speaking with the operator, he admitted to having a few beverages and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the driver was arrested and taken into custody.

Related charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.