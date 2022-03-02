Union Girls Keep Season Alive; North Clarion Girls, Karns City Boys Fall in Semifinals

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Kennedy Vogle scored 13 points, and Hailey Theuret scored five of her seven points in a pivotal fourth quarter as the Union girls basketball team kept its season alive with a 37-34 win over Clarion in the District 9 Class A first-round consolation game on Tuesday night at A-C Valley High School.

(Photos by Shelly Atzeni)

The Damsels trailed the Bobcats 24-23 after three quarters but got a pair of clutch 3-pointers from guards Vogle and Theuret in the final quarter to get the hard-fought win.

Jordan Best scored 16 points to lead Clarion. Best scored seven of those points in the third quarter as the Bobcats surged ahead.

Union will play DuBois Central Catholic – a 62-35 winner over Northern Potter in the other consolation game on Tuesday – to determine the fifth and final team in Class A to advance to the PIAA playoffs. That game is at a site, time, and on a day still to be determined.

OTTO-ELDRED 60, NORTH CLARION 53 – Katie Sheeler and Anna Merry had the shooting touch for the Terrors in a Class A semifinal as Sheeler scored 27 points and surpassed 1,000 in her career and Merry hit for 18 in the win.

North Clarion (20-4) trailed by 11 after the first quarter and by 10 at the half, but sliced that lead down to three early in the fourth quarter and was within four at 54-50 with a little less than two minutes to play.

Lauren Lutz led the Wolves with 14 points. Gwen Siegel added 12, and Emma McFarland pitched in 10.

Otto-Eldred (22-2) will play Elk County Catholic in the Class A final at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at Clarion University.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 37, RIDGWAY 16 – Lucy Klawuhn scored 14 points, and the Crusaders’ defense dominated at Brookville High School to advance to the Class A title game.

Syd Alexander and Sami Straub each added eight points for ECC (21-3).

Ridgway (14-8) could muster little offense. The game was deadlocked at 5-5 after the first quarter, but the Crusaders surged ahead to take a 19-9 lead at the half.

ECC held the Elkers to just two points in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 26-11.

The Crusaders will play Otto-Eldred in the Class A girls championship game at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at Clarion University.

BOYS

Aaron Sorg scored 16 points, and Dom Allegretto pitched in 14 for Ridgway in a 45-37 win over Karns City in the Class 2A semifinals at Brookville High School.

Dan Park added 10 for the Elkers.

Ridgway shut out Karns City in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead into the half.

Karns City, though, began chipping away at the Elkers’ lead and cut the deficit to 28-24 at the end of three. Ridgway, though, was able to pull away again in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Micah Rupp led the Gremlins with 16 points.

The Elkers will take on Redbank Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Clarion University for the district championship.

