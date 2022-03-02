Clarion Borough Pool Lease Likely to End

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The lease agreement between Clarion Borough and Clarion Area School District for the Clarion Borough Municipal Pool will likely end soon.

The announcement came during the borough’s Tuesday, March 1 council meeting after a discussion on the subject during an executive session.

“The executive session dealt with signing a new lease with the school district regarding the pool,” Borough Solicitor John Marshall explained.

“Council was intending to extend the lease to 25 years to apply for a grant that was a 50% matching grant to bring the pool back into working condition, as well as following ADA guidelines. A feasibility study was done recently, which indicated it was going to be about $1.3 million to bring the pool back into full compliance and working order. I believe, at least in discussion in executive session, the borough will not have the matching funds with any grant of that magnitude.”

The borough was previously pursuing a DCNR grant for pool rehabilitation.

Marshall added there was also concern coming from the school district, whose school board discussed adding a potential deadline for when to make the repairs to the pool.

“Based on all of those factors, the issue council will be voting on is whether or not to abandon the current pool and potentially look into developing or build a new pool in the future at a different location,” said Marshall.

Marshall said there is no timeline for when the council would consider planning the construction of a new pool.

No action was taken regarding the lease at the borough council meeting as it was argued the added motion would be in violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act as the issue did not rise to the level of an emergency for inclusion into the agenda after it was published.

Action is likely to be taken at the council’s second March meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 15.

The pool has been closed since 2019.

Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico told exploreClarion.com in February the concern from the district was in regards to the limited space available in the district grounds for sports.

“The issue is what’s an acceptable length of time for the borough to try to rehab and try to get the pool to quality and function,” he said.

“Is it going to be brought up to what it’s supposed to be through the rehab process and how long does that take? As it currently sits, the pool hasn’t been open for two years. That’s the only property we have. If the borough is going to keep it, what does that look like?”

On Wednesday morning Carrico told exploreClarion.com that the possibility of the lease agreement ending comes as no surprise to the district.

“We have been discussing the future of the pool because it’s a partnership between the borough and the school,” said Carrico. “The fact they have to make some financial decisions and some logistical decisions is not a surprise to us. We’re very supportive.”

“If either party decides the lease is to end, there is a reclamation clause in there about converting the pool area back into a multi-purpose field.”

Carrico said the cost to complete the reclamation project would be a 50-50 split between the borough and the school district.

In other business, borough council March 1:

Approved Next Step Pregnancy Solutions’ special event request for Walk for Life to be held on May 14, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Approved hiring Brett Whitling for cleaning borough facilities at a rate of $390 per month.

Approved change order #4 for Main Street Improvements Project, removing two contingent items and lowering the cost of the project from $45,448.81 to $40,363.72.

Approved M and B Services’ pay application in the amount of $1,871.00 for contract 2020-3 and gave permission for Clarion County to drawdown CDBG funds for payment.

Approved Terra Works, Inc.’s pay application in the amount of $68,683.82 for contract 2021-3, Boundary Street site.

Approved alternate bid #2 – Whitehall Place and associated change order for contract 2021-3 multi-site storm sewer project to Terra Works Inc. for total bid price of $106,941.00.

Authorized cashing $250,000.00 capital projects check deposit to fund approved stormwater projects within the borough.

Approved the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado from Redbank Chevrolet through the CoStars program in the amount of $42,071.00.

Approved hiring Joi Pflugh as part-time meter enforcement officer up to 29 hours per week at a rate of $12 per hour.

Approved Valero Service to outfit 2022 Ford UTV at the cost of $10,006.89.

Approved Clark Vinyl Graphics to place car graphics at a cost of $1,325.00.

Gave permission to sell 2013 Ford Explorer police vehicle to Clarion County for $7,000.00.

RELATED:

Clarion Borough Council Asks for Community Support for Pool Renovations; Approves Emergency Operations Plan

Long Road Ahead for Clarion Borough Pool

Clarion Borough Approves EADS Group for Pool Renovation Assistance

Clarion Borough Municipal Pool Will Not Open This Year

Clarion Borough Council: ‘We Have Not Given Up on the Pool.’

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.