Venango County Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Boy

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars after admitting to sexually assaulting and photographing a five-year-old boy in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 56-year-old Randy Lee Wolverton on Tuesday, March 1, 2022:

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse w/Child, Felony 1

Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (10 counts)

Sexual Assault Felony 2

Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (10 counts)

Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly Depicts on Computer, Photo, etc., Felony 2

Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

A criminal complaint filed on Tuesday at Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office indicates the investigation was initiated on January 18 when Franklin-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse from Venango County CYS.

The criminal complaint indicates that a forensic interviewer spoke with the victim on February 7 in Franklin.

During the interview, the child was asked various questions about his interactions with Randy Wolverton, and he provided various answers that explicitly detailed the sexual assault.

During a January 31 interview at the Franklin State Police barracks, Wolverton confessed to sexually assaulting the victim multiple times during a one-week period at the beginning of January.

Wolverton also admitted to taking a photograph of the victim while he was naked from the waist down.

He was arraigned before Judge Lowrey on Tuesday, March 1, at 11:50 a.m.

Wolverton was placed in the Venango County Jail after failing to post $10,000.00 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, in Venango County Central Court.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

