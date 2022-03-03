A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Saturday = Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night – Rain showers likely before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

