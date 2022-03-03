Benjamin George Manson, of Cooperstown, passed away after a brief illness on March 1st.

Born February 10th, 1936, he was the son of the late Benjamin Vincent and Georgia Jones Manson.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School and was of the Methodist faith.

Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force.

He then worked for Pennzoil in Oil City, retiring in 2000.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, whom he married on November 28th, 1958, in Townville, PA.

Benjamin was an excellent carpenter, who enjoyed woodworking and traveling to Cape Cod with his family.

His favorite activities included spending time with family, enjoying the company of the family dog, Little Bear, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Dallas Cowboys football games.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Manson, and a grandson, Lukensington.

Benjamin is survived by his children: Daughter, Lori (Brian) Munio, of Norwich, NY; daughter, Pamela (Tom) Wisner, of Polk, PA; son, Kirk (Julie) Manson, of Cranberry Twp, PA; daughter, Summer (John) Manson-Hanninen, of Cooperstown, PA.

And A daughter -in-law Lindy Manson of TX.

He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Nittany Manson, Whittney Hooks, Benjamin Sabatini, Jessica Munoz, Tori, Abbie, and Jake Manson, Bennington, Mackenzington, and Aarington Hanninen, as well as three great-grandchildren: Lily and Dominic Munoz, and Benji Sabatini. He is also survived by his extended step-family: Tom and Michael Wisner, Chris and Jason Hanninen, Suzanne Backus,and Nick, Caitlin, and Hannah Blair.

Ben will be missed terribly by his family and the many people who knew him.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Disabled American Veterans

Visitation will be on Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home from 12 Noon -2:00p.m. and again from 4-6 P.M.

Military Honors will be accorded at 2:00 P.M. by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard in the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

