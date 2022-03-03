Career Center JOC Reviews Vocational Reimbursement Subsidy Split

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Career Center’s joint operating committee (JOC) discussed the amended Articles of Agreement during their February 28th meeting, with one school district presenting their board’s concerns.

The amended Articles of Agreement would split the annual vocational reimbursement subsidy, with the career center keeping 40% for an initial period of three years followed by 30% afterward.

The subsidy is given by the state to career and technical centers for building improvements. Past practice at the career center is to give the full subsidy back to each sending school district, however, as Career Center Director Traci Wildeson explained during the meeting, the current Articles of Agreement and the practice of the career center do not line up, leading to a discussion on amended articles.

Currently, six out of the seven school districts in Clarion County have approved the agreement with Clarion-Limestone being the odd district out.

“Many other CTCs have done the same thing where they allocate a portion of the subsidy to help (with) building and grounds maintenance and were successful in building up a fund balance to do that, so we don’t have to go back to the sending schools if something were to occur,” said Wildeson.

“As it is right now, how we operate is by the tuition per student from all of the sending schools that give us that money, any grants that I procure, and a little bit of FICA PSERS subsidy money.”

The idea behind the career center keeping a portion of the subsidy is to build a fund balance for maintenance and building improvements, Wildeson added.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the career center keeping 40% of the subsidy would equal around $181,000.00, while $284,000.00 would be sent back to the school districts, according to Wildeson.

“The vocational subsidy payment is intended to stay at the career and tech centers,” said Wildeson. “It was never intended to go back to the schools. This is one way that the state gives CTCs money to make building repairs because we do not have a fund balance or a capital funds balance at the end of the year. Everything we have goes back to the sending schools.”

The committee representatives from C-L presented their board’s concerns regarding the amended agreement, stating the lack of a time limit is one of the major concerns.

“They asked for a term limit to be added, say five years to this agreement, and then it would be on the board at that point to revisit it and redrawn. From what I heard tonight from the building and grounds committee, there’s a five-year plan. Will the 30, 40% cover that?” C-L board member Chris Boozer asked Wildeson.

“No,” said Wildeson. “In fact, that’s where the problem comes in if you put the limit on that. We won’t be able to cover that five years.”

Other joint committee members voiced support for the new agreement.

“If we don’t do the 40%, we stop that after five years, we’re kicking the can down the road again to another JOC,” said Clarion Area school board member Braxton White.

Keystone school board member Dwayne VanTassel added, “I look at this building as Keystone School District annex. Everybody should look at this as one of their buildings in their school district, and if you’re not looking at it like that, I think you need to refocus.”

The career center’s budget is also affected by the articles of agreement. The 2022-2023 budget for the school was up for approval at the February 28 meeting but was tabled as a result of the amended Articles of Agreement not being approved by all schools.

Wildeson said the budget includes the 40% of the subsidy the career center would retain from each school. If the budget were to be submitted without the agreement having been approved, it would not accurately reflect the school’s finances, she said.

In other business, the joint committee:

Approved with regret and appreciation, the resignation for the propose of retirement of George Skinner, Instructional Aide, effective June 3, 2022.

Approved HOSA trip to Valley Forge Event Center from March 29 to April 1 with cost being less than $3,000.

Approved Bridget O’Brien to attend AVTECT conference on April 8 at Greater Altoona Technology Center at a cost of less than $70.

Approved second readings of policies #610 – Purchase Subject to Bid/Question and #611 – Purchases Budgeted.

Approved amending the 2021-2022 school calendar to be in session March 14 and 15 as snow make=up days for February 3 and 4.

Approved Beard Legal Group to draft a modular sales agreement with a down payment of 20%, due at signing, and the balance paid within 10 days of completion of the home.

Approved the purchase of a color printer for the business office from McCleary’s Business Machines at a cost of $1,199.00./li>

Approved the purchase of a poster printer from AGC at a cost of $1,899.00.

Approved the purchase of 45 chairs from Amazon at an approximate cost of $2,094.00 plus shipping.

Approved the purchase of two wall HVAC units from Amazon at an approximate cost of $1,980.00 plus shipping.

Approved the Construction Technology OAC member list.

Approved adding Christopher Boozer to the facilities/Buildings and Grounds Committee.

Approved adding Gary Sproul to the Personnel Committee.

