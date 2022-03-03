Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic-Butter Steak

This quick-and-easy garlic butter steak is restaurant-quality!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter, softened, divided

1 teaspoon minced fresh parsley



1/2 teaspoon minced garlic1/4 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce1 beef flat iron steak or boneless top sirloin steak (3/4 pound)1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Mix 1 tablespoon butter with parsley, garlic, and soy sauce.

-Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the remaining butter over medium heat. Add steak; cook until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°), 4-7 minutes per side. Serve with garlic butter.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.