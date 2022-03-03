 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Parish Coordinator

Thursday, March 3, 2022 @ 04:03 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Immaculate Conception Parish is seeking a full-time Parish Coordinator.

Specific duties include answering the telephone, greeting visitors to the parish office, ordering supplies, clerical support to Pastor and Business Manager, filing, coordinating volunteer schedules and parish calendar, preparing reports, maintaining records, and preparing correspondence. Occasional evening and weekend work may be necessary. A complete job description is available at www.icclarion.org.

High School Graduate with two years experience in an office setting preferred. The position requires excellent writing, communication, and interpersonal skills, as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must be knowledgeable of the Catholic faith and have all necessary clearances to work in a parish environment.

Competitive pay and benefits are available.

Interested applicants should mail cover letter and resume to:

Very Rev. B. LaMounte Sayers, V.F.
Pastor
Immaculate Conception Parish
720 Liberty Street
Clarion, PA 16214


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.