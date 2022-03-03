Featured Local Job: Parish Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish is seeking a full-time Parish Coordinator.

Specific duties include answering the telephone, greeting visitors to the parish office, ordering supplies, clerical support to Pastor and Business Manager, filing, coordinating volunteer schedules and parish calendar, preparing reports, maintaining records, and preparing correspondence. Occasional evening and weekend work may be necessary. A complete job description is available at www.icclarion.org.

High School Graduate with two years experience in an office setting preferred. The position requires excellent writing, communication, and interpersonal skills, as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must be knowledgeable of the Catholic faith and have all necessary clearances to work in a parish environment.

Competitive pay and benefits are available.

Interested applicants should mail cover letter and resume to:

Very Rev. B. LaMounte Sayers, V.F.

Pastor

Immaculate Conception Parish

720 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

