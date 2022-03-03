Fred E. Jolley, Jr., 77, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on May 18, 1944, he was the son of the late Fred Earl, Sr. and Geraldine (Davis) Jolley.

Fred worked at Con Air as a Project Manager for over twenty years.

He was a proud member of the NRA and ISAAC Walton Shooting Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, white water rafting.

He took an annual trip to Canada and achieved the goal of visiting every state in the United States.

Fred especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and having weekly lunches with the “G” Squad.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jessica Jolley (Alan Kirk) of McKinney, TX and Andrea Knight (Jerad) of Cortland, OH; his grandchildren, Madison Stevens of Dallas, TX, Abigail Stevens of Anchorage, AL, and Jack Knight of Cortland, OH; his brothers, Garrett E. Jolley (Charyn Brocklehurst) of Jackson Center and Scott J. Jolley (Jodi) of Westminster, CO; his sister, Sherry L. Schlorff (Bill) of Oil City; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Harrington, Lori Harrington, Amy Harrington, Tom Harrington, Katie Jolley, Wyatt Schlorff, Danielle Deegan; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Harrington; and his wife, Deborah Berdar–Jolley.

A Celebrating of Life for Fred will be announced at a later date.

Fred will be laid to rest at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Fred’s memory to Precious Paws, PO Box 784, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323; Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346; Wounded Warriors Projects, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org; and/or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

