 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Fred E. Jolley, Jr.

Thursday, March 3, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-y353XAQzontLFred E. Jolley, Jr., 77, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on May 18, 1944, he was the son of the late Fred Earl, Sr. and Geraldine (Davis) Jolley.

Fred worked at Con Air as a Project Manager for over twenty years.

He was a proud member of the NRA and ISAAC Walton Shooting Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, white water rafting.

He took an annual trip to Canada and achieved the goal of visiting every state in the United States.

Fred especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and having weekly lunches with the “G” Squad.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jessica Jolley (Alan Kirk) of McKinney, TX and Andrea Knight (Jerad) of Cortland, OH; his grandchildren, Madison Stevens of Dallas, TX, Abigail Stevens of Anchorage, AL, and Jack Knight of Cortland, OH; his brothers, Garrett E. Jolley (Charyn Brocklehurst) of Jackson Center and Scott J. Jolley (Jodi) of Westminster, CO; his sister, Sherry L. Schlorff (Bill) of Oil City; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Harrington, Lori Harrington, Amy Harrington, Tom Harrington, Katie Jolley, Wyatt Schlorff, Danielle Deegan; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Harrington; and his wife, Deborah Berdar–Jolley.

A Celebrating of Life for Fred will be announced at a later date.

Fred will be laid to rest at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Fred’s memory to Precious Paws, PO Box 784, Franklin, Pennsylvania 16323; Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346; Wounded Warriors Projects, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org; and/or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please take a moment to add a memory or condolence with the family on Fred’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.