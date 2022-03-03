 

Jane H. Williams Culbertson

Thursday, March 3, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uDRj76iXiaSJane H. Williams Culbertson, age 75, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.

She was born in Oil City, on August 21, 1946, to the late J. Duane Williams and Ruth Irene Blakeley Williams.

Jane lived her entire life in Oil City.

Jane graduated from Oil City High School in 1964.

She retired from National Fuel Gas after 38 years of employment.

Jane enjoyed shopping, especially for purses and shoes.

Jane was married to Kevin G. Culbertson, who preceded her in death on June 18, 2007.

In addition to her parents and husband Kevin, she was preceded in death by her brother, John ‘Jac’ David; her uncles Harvey, Bob, Gene, and Jack; and an aunt, Janet.

She is survived by many special friends, Michele Toy of Oil City, Jim and Carrie Dailey of Oil City, Julie Schwab of Venus, and Jeff and Kathi Clark, of Oil City.

Having no children of her own, Jane enjoyed having Deseré and Austin Dailey in her life, sharing time with them as they grew up.

Per Jane’s wishes, there will be no services.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s name to the Venango County Humane Society.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


