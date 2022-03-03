Leora Mae “Ordie” Silvis, 98, of Marienville, PA, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville.

She was born August 26, 1923, in Marienville, a daughter of the late Bessie J. (Hepinger) and Charles F. Cussins.

On May 26, 1950, she married Paul F. Silvis, who preceded her in death on August 20, 1986.

Ordie enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing cards, crocheting, and traveling.

She was very proud of her family and especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She worked for Houston Electronics in Kane, PA and was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She is survived by four children, son Robert A. Silvis of Marienville, daughter Bonnie J. Parrett and husband Jeff of Brookville, son P.J. Silvis and wife Linda of Marienville, and daughter Janice M. Simpson and husband Tim of Brookville; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Joyce Silvis of Brookville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Jennifer Blondeaux, daughter-in-law Sis Silvis, two brothers, Gerald and Nathan Cussins; and six sisters, Lenora Mullins, Ruth Schrecengost, Alice Dorsett, June Hulings, Esther McDonald and Doris Hetrick.

Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Home, Marienville, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the funeral home with Reverend Heidi Helsel officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Sigel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Silvis, to Marienville Food Bank, PO Box 281, Marienville, PA 16239, or MACA, PO Box 138, Marienville, PA 16239, or the Marienville Area Library, PO Box 306, Marienville, PA 16239.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

