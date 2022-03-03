Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.

Patsy was born February 1, 1948 in Union City.

She was daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Gwin.

Patsy graduated from Oil City High School.

Later in life she received a degree in Computer Programming.

She was employed at the Moore Bus Garage in Kennerdell, driving school bus earlier in life and more recently worked for the Oil City and Titusville Railroad as a greeter.

She was always up to help out at the railway any way she could.

People looked forward to purchasing her hand made blankets.

She loved to be planting flowers and working in her vegetable garden.

Patsy homemade crocheted items will be forever cherished by her family.

She looked forward to traveling to the beach and to Hawaii to visit her sister.

She was always up for an afternoon out with her friends Rose and Marsha to go to grange and for lunch and visiting with her friend Sue Kaylor.

Patsy loved her family, making meals and cooking while they were together brought her much joy.

Her and her daughters never passed up a yard sale or flee market while out for a ride in the car.

Loved ones to cherish Patsy memory are her daughter; Angie Crissman of Clintonville, Maggie Bish and her husband Danny of Sligo and Charles “Criss” Crissman III of Brookville. Her grandchildren Kassie Crissman and her fiancée Cameren Smith of Kennerdell, Sara Kunselman of Oak Ridge and Alec Shreffler of Sligo. Patsy’s sisters Sally Deeter, Carol Mulford, Mary Brown and Abagail (Cindy) Gwin; her brothers Jim Watson and his wife Mary and John Gwin.

Pasty is preceded in death by her parents, and went to met her sister Betty Squire at the beach in heaven, and her daughter’s father all preceded her in death.

Pasty’s family will welcome friends and family Friday, March 4, 2022; 3:00-5:00 p.m., at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA.

Funeral services will be private.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, one of two things, you may send funds to the funeral home to help with funeral cost or buy your own mother flowers.

Patsy’s family will forever cherish the time and memory’s they shared with her and hope you will cherish that time with your mom!

Condolences can be shared online by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

