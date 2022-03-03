Michael Patton Advising: Forces: Russia, Oil, Inflation, and Market Volatility
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Forces: Russia, Oil, Inflation, and Market Volatility.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has drawn condemnation and punitive sanctions from the United States, Europe, and their allies. The humanitarian cost of war cannot be measured, and the long-term economic effects could take months or years to unfold. However, the early stages of the conflict pushed oil prices upward and sent the U.S. stock market plunging, only to see stocks bounce back and drop again — with more volatility likely.(1)
For now, it may be helpful to look at how the Russia-Ukraine conflict might affect the global oil market as well as U.S. consumers and investors.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/HOT-TOPIC-Colliding-Forces-Russia,-Oil,-Inflation,-and-Market-Volatility.c9874.htm
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.