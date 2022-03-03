SPONSORED: Certified Pedorthist Dr. Jeff Rice to Accept Appointments at Meredith’s Footwear
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – On Monday, March 14th, Jeff Rice, a certified pedorthist, will be accepting appointments at Meredith’s Footwear in Lucinda.
Mr. Rice has more than 20 years of experience in the therapeutic footwear industry, making custom insoles, shoe alterations, braces, and other accommodations.
Individuals with diabetes or those in need of therapeutic footwear may call 814-319-4621 for an appointment. Most insurances are accepted with a doctor’s prescription.
Why Meredith’s Footwear Opened
Owner Meredith Reinhart has been teaching Health and Physical Education for 20 years. She wanted to see every child or adult (in a manner of speaking) have properly fitting shoes. She is an advocate of movement and fitness for a lifetime.
“I believe if a person is able to walk comfortably, they will stay mobile and, therefore, have a better quality of life as they naturally age,” Meredith said.
Meredith’s Footwear opened in November 2021. They carry a wide range of footwear from casual to work boots. They continue to expand their inventory and currently have brands such as; Dry Shod, Twisted X, Chinook, Propet, Keen, Suacany, Sperry, Kamik, and Lamo.
Customers also like their “Second Season” department made up of gently used inventory. These items are donated, cleaned, sanitized, and sold. Proceeds are donated to local non-profit organizations. Thus far $200.00 has been donated to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, $250.00 to Camo Cares, and $100.00 to North Clarion Booster Club.
Meredith’s Footwear store hours:
Thursday and Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m
Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Hours are updated on google business, regularly, and followers can find them on Facebook.
Meredith’s Footwear is located at 27160 Route 66 Lucinda, PA 16235 in The old “Kelly’s” Store across from Lander’s.
