 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Trucker Convoy Passes Through Clarion County

Thursday, March 3, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jake Bauer

B26A9E91-A257-4023-B2D6-ED4B00F7402FCLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Hundreds of local onlookers gathered in support of the American Trucker’s Freedom Convoy as it rolled the region on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Supporters in Clarion, Jefferson, Venango, and other nearby counties perched on bridges and other roadside locations along Interstate 80 to show their support for truck drivers who are in opposition to COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandates and various other causes.

44DE25CA-7565-4734-B847-DCC9B99E3D40

One local resident, Shane Tharan of Leeper, explained to Explore why he showed up in support of the convoy.

“I went to see what is was like,” said Tharan. “I’ve read about the one in Canada and understood why they were doing it. Something needed to be done.”

“I believe it should’ve happened here in the states at least a year ago. Now that elections are coming up, all of the sudden (COVID-19) and its restrictions have just disappeared.”

The convoy, also dubbed ‘The People’s Convoy,’ is made up of truck drivers from across the country who will eventually make their way to a rally in Washington, D.C.

It is comprised of smaller convoys from throughout the country taking various routes to the rally.

Many in the convoy plan to spend the night at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virgina, on Friday, before reaching their destination in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

0DB45B33-0A5B-498B-A1C0-0B6DFB78E32F

B96ACD2D-3955-4CAC-A75B-4E50602D6FC4

79D59740-7DB8-4DD7-A0CF-988BBCC17597


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.