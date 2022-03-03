Trucker Convoy Passes Through Clarion County

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Hundreds of local onlookers gathered in support of the American Trucker’s Freedom Convoy as it rolled the region on Wednesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Supporters in Clarion, Jefferson, Venango, and other nearby counties perched on bridges and other roadside locations along Interstate 80 to show their support for truck drivers who are in opposition to COVID-19 mask and vaccination mandates and various other causes.

One local resident, Shane Tharan of Leeper, explained to Explore why he showed up in support of the convoy.

“I went to see what is was like,” said Tharan. “I’ve read about the one in Canada and understood why they were doing it. Something needed to be done.”

“I believe it should’ve happened here in the states at least a year ago. Now that elections are coming up, all of the sudden (COVID-19) and its restrictions have just disappeared.”

The convoy, also dubbed ‘The People’s Convoy,’ is made up of truck drivers from across the country who will eventually make their way to a rally in Washington, D.C.

It is comprised of smaller convoys from throughout the country taking various routes to the rally.

Many in the convoy plan to spend the night at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virgina, on Friday, before reaching their destination in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

