A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night – Rain showers likely before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

