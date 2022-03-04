Clarion County Recipe of the Day: The Best French Toast

This French Toast recipe practically melts in your mouth!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups half-and-half cream

3 large egg yolks



3 tablespoons brown sugar2 teaspoons vanilla extract3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg8 slices day-old brioche bread (1 inch thick)Optional toppings: Butter, maple syrup, fresh berries, whipped cream, and confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a shallow dish, whisk together the first 7 ingredients. Preheat a greased griddle over medium heat.

-Dip bread into egg mixture, letting it soak 5 seconds on each side. Cook on griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve with toppings as desired.

