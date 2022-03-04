Clarion University Women’s Basketball: Sierra Bermudez Named Second Team All-PSAC West

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their women’s basketball postseason award winners on Thursday. For the first time since 2018, a Golden Eagle earned all-conference honors, as Sierra Bermudez made Second Team All-PSAC West in 2021-22.

Bermudez is the first Clarion player to crack the all-conference list since Amesha Harden-Pullium earned Second Team honors at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. Further, she is the first Clarion freshman women’s basketball player to earn all-conference honors since Hannah Heeter did it a decade ago, after the 2011-12 season. Heeter also won PSAC West Freshman of the Year honors that season.

Bermudez proved herself up to the task in her first college basketball season, ranking 11th in the PSAC in scoring at 14.2 points per game. Her game matured as the season progressed, with Bermudez scoring in double-digits in 14 of the team’s 18 games after the calendar flipped to 2022. Her best single-game performance came in the first half of the year, though, when she scored a program-record 44 points in a win over Penn State – Shenango on November 17. Bermudez broke that record in part because of a record-breaking day from the three-point arc, with the freshman making a school-record 12 treys in that game.

Not only was Bermudez’s performance against the Nittany Lions that day the best in program history, it also ranked among the best offensive performances in the nation this year. To date, her 44 points in that game were the second-highest single-game total in NCAA Division II women’s basketball this year, and her 12 three-pointers that day are still the best mark of any player this season.

In addition to her scoring prowess, Bermudez ranked third on the team in rebounding with a 3.9 per game average, and her 46 total assists on the season led the Golden Eagles.

