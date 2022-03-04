EYT Media to Live Stream Four District 9 Basketball Games This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It’s championship weekend in District 9, and EYT Sports will live stream four basketball games – two on Friday and two on Saturday.

The action kicks off on Friday with a district title double-dip at Clarion University.

EYT will be on the air for the Clarion-Limestone vs. Brockway girls Class 2A championship game at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Redbank Valley vs. Ridgway boys Class 2A clash with a crown on the line. Tip-off for that second game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, everything kicks off at Tippin Gymnasium with a boys Class A consolation final pitting North Clarion vs. Otto-Eldred with the winner advancing to the PIAA playoffs. EYT will bring you that game at 11:30 a.m.

Finally, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will be wrapping things up with the call of the girls Class 3A title tilt between Redbank Valley and Punxsutawney. That game is scheduled to tip at 1:00 p.m.

Live streams can be found on the D9sports.com and exploreClarion.com Facebook pages, as well as the ExploreClarion YouTube channel.

