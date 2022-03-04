Featured Local Job: Network Administrator
Friday, March 4, 2022 @ 01:03 PM
Clarion Federal Credit Union is currently looking for a full-time Network Administrator.
Join one of Pennsylvania’s top-ranked Credit Unions and be a part of their team as they continue to grow.
This position is responsible for maintaining a reliable, secure, and efficient data communications network. The ideal candidate will be able to deploy, configure, maintain and monitor all active network equipment in order to ensure smooth network operation.
Benefits:
- Very competitive starting salary ($48,000 to $58,000) – based on experience
- Generous incentive plan, 401k plan with employer matching, vacation, holiday and sick pay, health insurance, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, and short term disability and long term disability
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Fully support, configure, maintain and upgrade networks and in house servers
- Install and integrate new server hardware and applications
- Maintain software and hardware for needed updates
- Support and administer third-party applications
- Ensure network security and connectivity
- Monitor network performance (availability, utilization, throughput, and latency) and test for weaknesses
- Set up user accounts, permissions and passwords
- Resolve problems reported by end user
- Define network policies and procedures
- Specify system requirements and design solutions
- Research and make recommendations on server system administration
Requirements:
- Proven experience in network administration (3 years minimum)
- Excellent knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of server infrastructure
- Experience with firewalls, Internet VPN’s remote implementation, troubleshooting, and problem resolution is desired
- Ability to set up and configure server hardware
- Familiarity with backup and recovery software and methodologies
Interested candidates send resumes to [email protected]
