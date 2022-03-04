Featured Local Job: Network Administrator

Clarion Federal Credit Union is currently looking for a full-time Network Administrator.

Join one of Pennsylvania’s top-ranked Credit Unions and be a part of their team as they continue to grow.

This position is responsible for maintaining a reliable, secure, and efficient data communications network. The ideal candidate will be able to deploy, configure, maintain and monitor all active network equipment in order to ensure smooth network operation.

Benefits:

Very competitive starting salary ($48,000 to $58,000) – based on experience

Generous incentive plan, 401k plan with employer matching, vacation, holiday and sick pay, health insurance, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, and short term disability and long term disability

Duties/Responsibilities:

Fully support, configure, maintain and upgrade networks and in house servers

Install and integrate new server hardware and applications

Maintain software and hardware for needed updates

Support and administer third-party applications

Ensure network security and connectivity

Monitor network performance (availability, utilization, throughput, and latency) and test for weaknesses

Set up user accounts, permissions and passwords

Resolve problems reported by end user

Define network policies and procedures

Specify system requirements and design solutions

Research and make recommendations on server system administration

Requirements:

Proven experience in network administration (3 years minimum)

Excellent knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of server infrastructure

Experience with firewalls, Internet VPN’s remote implementation, troubleshooting, and problem resolution is desired

Ability to set up and configure server hardware

Familiarity with backup and recovery software and methodologies

Interested candidates send resumes to [email protected]

