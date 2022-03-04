Martha Jean Morris, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home.

She was born on July 17, 1947, in Sligo.

She was the daughter of Russell and Aida (Logan) Morris.

Jean worked at former Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion.

She was of the Presbyterian Faith, a member of the Two Steppers County Line Dancers.

In her spare time, she enjoyed NASCAR races and her computer when her health failed.

She is survived by her mother; Aida Morris of Sligo, a sister, Janet Pipher and friend Bill of Sligo, a nephew, Bill Davis and his wife Kim of Rimersburg, and a niece Brandi Wilson and friend Bill of Rimersburg.

Jean is preceded in death by her father, Russell Morris.

Upon Jean’s wishes there will be no services.

Interment will be in the West Monterey Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

