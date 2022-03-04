Michele Lee Ashbaugh, born September 17, 1968 passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 1, 2022.

Michele graduated from Jackson Memorial High School.

Michele enjoyed and lived each day to its fullest.

Hiking to find new places and to see tunnels and waterfalls.

Shopping at Goodwill stores was her favorite. And jamming to Pink Floyd.

Michele was loved by so many and was a joy to every person she met.

She enjoyed catching up with her mother and siblings.

Talking to her mother on the phone always brightened her day.

Michele loved spending time with her three grandchildren.

She enjoyed doing crafts and shopping trips together.

Michele is survived by her mother Irene Kovaleski of Newark, DE, brother, Leon Wilton, two sisters, Lisa Hewitt and Tracy Wilson. As well as her son, Coty Ashbaugh & wife, Ashley Ashbaugh and their three kids, Hunter, Emma and Jaxton Ashbaugh of Strattanville and son, Joseph Lattanzi and girlfriend Emily Stromyer of Strattanville.

Michele was preceded in death by her father, Leon Edward Wilton, husband, Andrew George Ashbaugh and son, Jessie Lee Ashbaugh.

There will be no public viewing or funeral services per family request.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

