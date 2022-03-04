Nancy L. Blauser, 83, a lifelong well-known Foxburg resident, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022 at Brookville Hospital following a brief illness.

Nancy was born in Oil City on November 9, 1938.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence N. “Spidge” and Gertrude E. Reed Foust.

Nancy graduated in 1957 from St. Petersburg-Richland High School and continued her education at Clarion University where she majored in elementary education.

Nancy was employed as the the collector for the Foxburg Water and Sewer Authority and had been the Foxburg Tax Collector for many years.

She was a well-known Avon representative for more than 50 years.

Nancy was also the bookkeeper at the family business, Foust Service in Foxburg.

She was a long time active member of the Memorial Church of Our Father Episcopal in Foxburg, where she enjoyed decorating the church with flowers, church bazaars, as well as and other church activities and events.

Nancy’s favorite holiday was Christmas where she enjoyed decorating both at church and her home.

She was well-known as meticulous homemaker and an immaculate housekeeper, both inside and outside of her home.

She enjoyed country music and spoiling her beloved pug, “Kolby”.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Frank D. Blauser, whom she married at the Memorial Church of Our Father on June 17, 1961.

Also surviving is a daughter, Kelly L. Blauser of Butler; two sisters, Marilyn “Trink” Benetti of Sligo and Peggy Bowser and her husband, Paul T., of Erie; her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Donna Blauser and Edward Blauser, all of Parker, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by an infant brother, Clarence N. Foust Jr., a brother-in-law, Larry Benetti, and her sister-in-law, Sandy Blauser.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Sunday from the Memorial Church of Our Father in Foxburg with the Rev. Geoffrey Wild, church vicar, officiating.

Interment will be in Foxburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Church of Our Father, PO Box 332, Foxburg, PA 16036.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

