Knox Man Faces Slew of Charges After Fleeing Police

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have filed criminal charges against a Knox man after he reportedly fled in his vehicle when an attempted traffic stop was initiated, with the pursuit continuing into Jefferson County.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Keith Emery Bashline.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, February 27, a Clarion-based State Police Trooper was traveling south on State Route 66, just south of Limestone Road, early Sunday morning – around 2:35 a.m. – when he observed a black 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling north on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, which had crossed over the white fog line as the vehicles passed. The trooper turned his patrol unit around and began to follow this vehicle on Kindel Road and then onto Ridge Road. The trooper observed the vehicle make a right turn onto Deer Hollow Road where the operator failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to use his turn signal. The trooper activated his overhead emergency lighting.

The operator turned off the lights of the Dodge Ram and continued on Deer Hollow Road at a high rate of speed. The operator failed to stop his vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The trooper observed multiple lane violations, speeding violations, and failure to obey traffic control device violations, the complaint states.

The pursuit continued through Jefferson County.

A precision immobilization technique was attempted on this vehicle, and the operator failed to stop. The operator’s vehicle became disabled and came to a final rest on Exit 73 westbound off-ramp. The operator, identified as Keith Emery Bashline, was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Bashline completed Standard Field Sobriety testing and showed positive signs of impairment and was transported to the Clarion Hospital for a blood draw, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, in front of Judge Miller on the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officers, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (eight counts)

– Failure to Keep Right, Summary (eight counts)

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary (eight counts)

– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary (six counts)

– Exceed Max Speed Limit Estb by 60 MPH, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary (five counts)

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary (nine counts)

– Driving W/O Light to Avoid Ident Arrest, Summary (two counts)

– Drive Over Divider, Summary

– Failure to Stop at Red Signal, Summary

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on February 27.

He was released on February 28 after his bail was posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

