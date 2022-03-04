 

Robert J. Madden

Friday, March 4, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-O6EzfUZXfCyMURobert J. Madden, 54, of Oil City passed away on March 1, 2022 in the comforts of his own home.

He was born on June 25, 1967 in Oil City and was the son of Robert F. Madden and the late Regina Dougherty.

Robert graduated from Titusville Area Schools and went onto get a Bachelors from Arizona State University in Computer Engineering.

During high school he achieved whose who in America in scholastics.

He played football in high school before suffering a knee injury.

Robert enjoyed playing dungeon and dragons.

He helped coach many youth teams in soccer and St. Titus basketball.

Robert played on the St. Titus softball team with his father and uncles Jeff and Joe.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

In addition to his father he is survived by his children; Jackie Cramer, Mariah Madden, Melinda Madden, and Matthew Madden. 1 grandchild; Ethan Cramer. An Uncle Joe who helped him with many things in life.

Also many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

There will be a celebration of life at the St Catherines Chapel in Titusville at 11 AM on Saturday March 12.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be seen at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


