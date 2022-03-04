St. Joseph’s Fish Fry Set for Tonight

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda will be holding a fish fry every Friday in Lent.

The event will be held from March 4 through April 8, every Friday in Lent (except for Good Friday).

Fish and shrimp take-out dinners will be available beginning Friday, March 4.

Orders are taken at the hall.

The meals will be available from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $12.00 for adults and $6.00 for children.

For jumbo shrimp dinners, the cost is $13.00.

The dinners include a choice of baked or fried fish, fish hoagie, shrimp, or jumbo shrimp, and a choice of sides – French fries, baked potato, and mac & cheese – and coleslaw.

Take-out lunches are also available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

– Fish Sandwich: $8.00

– Fish Hoagie: $10.00

Lunches include coleslaw and French fries.

For lunch orders (ONLY), call 814-226-8310.

All proceeds will benefit St. Joseph School.

