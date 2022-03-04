State Police Corporal Accused of Placing Camera in Bathroom to Record Young Girl

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania State Police corporal accused of possessing child pornography and placing a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl is behind bars on $500,000 bail.

Sean McKenzie, a 37-year-old PSP corporal assigned to Troop T in New Stanton, was arrested March 1 on various charges related to child pornography.

The following felony charges were filed by the PSP Southwest Computer Crimes Task Force in District Court 10-3-10 in Westmoreland County:

Sexual Abuse of Children / Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts

Sexual Abuse of Children / Child Pornography (21 counts)

Sexual Abuse of Children / Dissemination of Photographs, Videotapes, Computer Depictions and Films (10 counts)

Criminal Use of Communication Facility (2 counts)

A criminal complaint filed in district court indicates investigators were made aware of the alleged crimes by cloud-based file storage company Dropbox when the company notified authorities of the alleged pornographic material. Investigators eventually connected the account to McKenzie.

The criminal complaint says investigators also discovered videos and photos on McKenzie’s iPhone and on a USB drive found in his front pocket when he was taken into custody, according to KDKA news.

Further examination of the drive revealed photos of a child in a swimsuit taken from a camera placed in McKenzie’s bathroom, according to police.

Police say McKenzie admitted to possessing and looking at the pornography.

McKenzie, a Perryopolis resident, was arraigned before District Judge Rebecca Tyburski and placed in the Westmoreland County Jail in lieu of $500,000.00 bail.

McKenzie has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him. He enlisted in the PSP in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class.

