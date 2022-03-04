State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief in Knox; Unauthorized Use of Vehicle in Clarion

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Police Seeking Information on Criminal Mischief in Knox Area

Police say an incident of criminal mischief occurred sometime between February 10, 2022, and February 19, 2022, at a home for sale located on Ritts Farm Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the home was broken into, damaging a pane in a glass door.

A gray/black vehicle was seen on the premises the day the damage was found, police say.

The damaged glass pane is valued at $50.00.

The victim is a 54-year-old New Alexandria, Pa. female.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on South Second Avenue in Clarion around 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, to investigate the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The vehicle was listed as a 2018 KIA SUV.

The victim, a 38-year-old St. Peterburg, Pa. woman, later declined further prosecution.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.