A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers. High near 58. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

