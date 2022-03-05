Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip-Cranberry Scones

You’ll never be able to eat just one!

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar



2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon grated orange zest1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/4 cup cold butter1 cup plain yogurt1 large egg yolk1/2 cup dried cranberries1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the first six ingredients. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, whisk yogurt and egg yolk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Stir in cranberries and chocolate chips.

-Turn onto a floured surface; knead gently 10 times. Pat dough into an 8-in. circle. Cut into 12 wedges. Place wedges on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

-Freeze option: Freeze cooled scones in resealable plastic freezer bags. To use, thaw at room temperature or, if desired, microwave each scone on high for 20-30 seconds or until heated through.

