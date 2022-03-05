Eugene “Gene” Houser, 89, of Rimersburg, PA, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 6, 1932 in Rimersburg, PA, the son of Milton L. and Laura (Best) Houser.

Gene was employed as a truck driver with C & K Coal Company.

He was a member of Baker Street Church of God where he attended Men’s Breakfasts.

He built and flew his own model airplanes.

Gene loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and Wendy’s Jr. bacon cheeseburgers.

He will be lovingly remembered for being happy and always smiling.

His memory will be cherished by his son, David Houser and wife, Terri, of Butler; a daughter, Penny Wiencek and husband, John, of Derry; two grandchildren, Melanie Malnofski and husband, Scott, of Derry Twp., and Joseph Wiencek and wife, Brandi, of Bradenville; and four great-grandchildren, Lexis and Madison Malnofski, and Noah and Riley Wiencek.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley Ann (Henderson) Houser, who passed away on Feb. 26, 2019; and his two sisters, Eleanor Smith and Virginia Conner.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg with the Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.

