Featured Local Job: Mental Health Counselor

Saturday, March 5, 2022 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Counseling Connections is now accepting applications for a mental health counselor to join the practice.

Looking for a positive change of pace?

The successful candidate will have either an active LPC or LCSW and will be available to provide counseling services both in person and via telehealth. Effective time management, organization, and communication skills are required.

Compensation for clinical hours ranges from $50-$65 per hour. Benefits include opportunity for paid professional development, flexible hours, and a collaborative team environment.

Please submit a resume and letter of interest to Jessica Eisenman at [email protected]

At Counseling Connections, their #1 priority is providing a quality service to individuals, families, and the community to enhance overall wellness. Taking care of their employees is an integral part of that process. If you are looking for a positive change of pace and are committed to personal and professional wellness, they would love to hear from you!


