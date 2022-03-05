Gov. Wolf Announces $26.5 Million Federal Funding to Help Reclaim Abandoned Mine Lands

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Friday announced that Pennsylvania is eligible for $26,463,897.00 in traditional Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund program annual grants, which were extended through 2034 by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“This annual funding allows Pennsylvania to continue its ongoing efforts to clean up our 5,000 abandoned mines and repurpose the land, which will not only lead to environmental and economic recovery for those communities but also support good-paying jobs​,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful that the Biden Administration recognizes the need to support Pennsylvania and other states that are addressing this legacy issue, which presents environmental, public health and public safety risks.”

This is in addition to the $244.9 million awarded to Pennsylvania from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clean up abandoned mines across the commonwealth.

This AML funding enables Pennsylvania to undertake abandoned mine land remediation projects, which may reduce methane emissions – a key contributor to climate change. AML reclamation projects support vitally needed jobs for coal communities by investing in projects that close dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, and restore water supplies damaged by mining. AML reclamation projects also enable economic revitalization by reclaiming hazardous land for recreational facilities and other economic redevelopment uses like advanced manufacturing and renewable energy depl

