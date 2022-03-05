More Than 2 Million Pounds of Electronics Collected By ‘Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’ in 2021

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, its affiliates and partnering organizations collected a combined total of 2,201,881 pounds of electronics, 29,990 tires and 100,524 pounds of household hazardous waste in 2021.

The recyclables were collected through a combination of one-day special collection events and permanent drop-off recycling centers. Nearly 2,400 volunteers helped make the events successful.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliates who offered one-day collections for their residents in 2021 include: Keep Cambria County Beautiful, Keep Erie County Beautiful, PA Clean Ways of Fayette County, Keep Huntingdon County Beautiful, PA Clean Ways of Mifflin County, Keep Perry County Beautiful and Tri-County Clean Ways, serving Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties.

Since 1990, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has worked with hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the state to pick up nearly 152 million pounds of trash from Pennsylvania’s roadways, waterways, greenways, vacant lots, forestlands and other community spaces.

The organization’s core programming focuses on litter and illegal dump prevention, cleanup, community greening, and proper waste handling and sustainable practices.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful works with many partnering organizations on the state and grassroots level to accomplish our goal of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. It is the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the nation’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization.

PA Clean Ways of Elk County, PA Clean Ways of Venango County and Westmoreland Clean Ways and Recycling operate permanent drop-off recycling centers where residents can drop-off items. Contact the recycling center for items accepted and hours of operation.

“These convenient, low-cost options for disposing of tires, electronics and other recyclables are crucial to making certain that these items end up where they should and not over the hillside or in our landfills,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

“I want to thank our affiliates for providing this valuable service to their communities, volunteers for helping to staff the collections and the residents for being responsible and making sure their items are disposed of properly.”

Many Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliates are able to keep their costs to their resident’s low by participating in the Department of Environmental Protections (DEP) Household and Small Business Hazardous Waste Collection Program that provides partial funding for the responsible recycling of all items collected. The items collected are sent to DEP approved facilities for recycling. Tires are processed into rubber mulch, play turf, rubber asphalt roads and other items. The metal, plastic and glass are separated from the electronics and other recyclables and sold for reuse in items such as metal rebar, glass aggregate and plastic cell phones, laptops, and other equipment.

