Ridgway Hangs on for 41-38 Win Over Redbank Valley to Snare District Crown; Karns City Moves on to PIAA Playoffs With OT Win Over Keystone

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – After a very sluggish first half that saw Redbank Valley and Ridgway combine for 22 total points, both teams heated up in the second half as the Elkers hung on for a 41-38 victory to claim the District 9 Class 2A championship at Tippin Gymnasium on the campus of Clarion University on Friday night.

Ridgway’s largest lead of eight points came early in the third quarter while Redbank Valley’s largest lead of four points came early in the contest.

Bryson Bain opened the scoring with a 3-pointer before a Chris Marshall inside bucket sandwiched around a Dom Allegretto free throw gave the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead. Ridgway closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to take an 8-5 lead after one.

Missed shots and turnovers plagued both teams in the second quarter as the Elkers held a 6-3 scoring edge in taking a 14-8 halftime lead.



“That first half we couldn’t buy a bucket,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “When you only score eight points in the first half, that isn’t going to get the job done. We had some good looks, but we weren’t knocking them down. The second half we were able to get to the hoop a little more and get to the free throw line. However, you have to make those layups and the free throws as those are the difference makers.”

A Dan Park basket early in the third gave the Elkers an eight-point lead of 16-8. A 9-2 run by the Bulldogs closed the gap to one at 18-17 with 3:07 to play in the quarter. Dom Allegretto then hit a pair of free throws for a 20-17 lead. Bain drained a pair of free throws of his own for Redbank and Marshall added a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs’ first lead since 5-3.

Aaron Sorg added a pair of free throws for Ridgway with 24 seconds remaining to give the Elkers a 22-21 lead after three.



(Dan Park was named the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game)

“I’m happy for our seniors, and I’m elated for my son,” said Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto. “We weren’t expected to win, or even be one of the top teams coming into the season, but we are now, and it feels pretty good.”

Ridgway built its lead back to five at 28-23 at the 4:38 mark of the fourth. A 7-2 run, which was capped by an Owen Clouse 3-pointer, tied the game 30-all with 3:03 to play.

Park made a pair of inside hoops for a 34-30 lead with 2:07 to play. The lead remained four at 37-33.

After Clouse made a pair of free throws with 55 seconds to play, the Elkers missed a 3-pointer and Marquese Gardlock scored on a short jumper to tie the game 37-all with 35 seconds remaining.

Allegretto made a pair of free throws for a 39-37 lead. Chris Marshall hit 1-of-2 free throws with Sorg coming down with the rebound. Allegretto scored on a wide-open layup with four seconds to play and Marshall missed a three at the buzzer which set the final score of 41-38.

Park led Ridgway with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Allegretto added 14 points and Sorg nine.

“It’s always fun to continue playing,” said Tony Allegretto. “We’ll take these couple days off and get back to work on Monday. I’m just happy for these kids and our community.”

Chris Marshall paced Redbank Valley with 13 points while Bain added nine. Gardlock and Clouse each scored eight points.

“These kids gave 100 percent which is all I can ask of them,” said Emmanuel Marshall. “We’re still in it, and we’re happy to still be playing on Wednesday I believe. We’ll take this and learn from it, so we can move forward.”

KARNS CITY 49, KEYSTONE 46 (OT) – Micah Rupp swatted away Keystone’s season.

Literally.

The Karns City junior scored 17 points to go with 10 rebounds and nine blocked shots as the Gremlins snagged the third and final spot in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs with this consolation win in overtime Friday night.

Luke Cramer added 13 points for Karns City.

Bret Wingard did all he could do to keep Keystone’s season alive, scoring 28 points in the loss.

Tyler Albright added 11 for the Panthers.

Karns City rallied from a 33-29 deficit after three quarters to tie the game. Cramer scored four points in OT to help the Gremlins survive.



