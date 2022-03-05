Peggy Lee LeVier Weckerly, 71, of Parker, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, after an extended illness.

Born in Butler County on August 10, 1950, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Grace N. Radaker LeVier.

She later married Samuel H. Weckerly.

Peggy was known to be helpful to everyone she knew and “to know her was to love her”.

Peggy was an unselfish woman and a mother to all.

She had her home open to anyone and because of this, she had developed the nickname “the innkeeper”.

She grew up a farm girl who loved gardening, canning, cooking, and baking. She also loved to dance.

Most importantly, her family was everything to her.

Peggy is survived by her husband; Samuel H. Weckerly, her 3 children; Kelly (Larry) Fair of Perryville, Jason Weckerly of Parker, and Keith Weckerly of Jacksonville, FL., 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister; Patti (John) Weckerly of Missouri, her 3 brothers; James (Edna) LeVier of Bruin, Richard LeVier of Jamestown, and William (Pam) LeVier of Shelocta, Pa., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her grandson; Randy Weckerly, and her sister; Cheryl E. Timblin.

Visitation will take place at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) on Monday, March 7th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

An hour of visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 8th, from 12-1 PM at the Perryville United Methodist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 with Deryl Larsen officiating.

Burial will follow at the Churchville Cemetery in Curllsville, Pa.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

