Randy Gail Preston, 64, Polk, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Born on April 8, 1957, he was the son of the late James and Martha (Barger) Preston.

On April 18, 1981, Randy married Nancy (O’Neil) Preston.

Randy worked for Polk Center in the Laundry Department for over thirty years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who never let anything go to waste by utilizing all parts of the animal by making jerky, etc.

He enjoyed listening to rock and roll and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In his younger year, Randy played softball and football.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife; his sons, Joshua Preston (Danielle) of Franklin and Jacob Preston of Polk; special friend, Amber Hazlett of Polk; his grandchildren, Avery Preston of Franklin, River Preston of Franklin, Nolan Preston of Franklin, and Kali Preston of Polk; his brother, Jeff Kriebel (Mary Jean) of Parker; his sister, Dixie Schuester of Parker; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Randy is preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Albert and Phyllis O’Neil; his nephew, Cody Wentworth; and his brother-in-law, Dan “Huck” Miller.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Memorial contributions can be made in Randy’s honor to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 and/or the charity of one’s choice.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Randy’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

