Roger S. Carrier, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at his home. Born on January 23, 1942, in Alcola, he was the son of the late Stanley E. and Mary E. (Shick) Carrier.

Roger was a photographer who owned and ran Carrier Studio.

Later in life, he worked 15 years as a custodian at the Redbank Valley High School.

He attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem and was active in the youth group and the van ministry.

He married Esther V. (Doverspike) on June 15, 1997, and she survives.

He is also survived by two daughters, Pamela Sifinski (Randy) and Vicky McGinnis, both of Brookville, Esther’s two sons, Wayne Truitt (Darla) and Richard Truitt (Rachel), both of New Bethlehem, eleven grandchildren, Danielle Delp (Jesse McNutt), Zachary Moore (Rachael Jordan), Andrea Hollies (Josh), Rachel Jenneret (Dan), Kayla Wonderling (Josh Faulk), Ryan Truitt (Jennifer Shaffer), Kim Nelson (Ricky), Miranda Finland (Justin), Ryan McCanna (Tori Sayers), Branden Truitt (Johnelle Troutman), and Bria Truitt, twenty four great grandchildren, Alessa, Addison, John, Joey, Jonah, Abigail, Colton, Ella, Nolan, Dominick, Hayden, Adessa, Bentley, Myles, Waylon, Caden, Xander, Mia, Ellie, Zach, Hunter, Jesi, Brooke, and Rodney, and a half sister, June Smith.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem with Pastor Zach Lays and Pastor Randy Hopper co-officiating.

Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God Youth Fund for IYC or Redbank Valley High School Bible Club.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

