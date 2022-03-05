 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Ronald Lee Dennis

Saturday, March 5, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-m6KyrJPRJA02ZdRonald Lee Dennis, 69 of Polk passed away March 3, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Ron was born June 20, 1952 in Garfield Heights, Ohio. He was the son of Guy and Dona Ackinclose Dennis.

Ron was married to Denise Billock on July 4, 2012.

Ron graduated from Franklin High School and went right to work.

Ron was very hardworking and took pride in never taking any handouts.

Starting his working career at General Motors Terex plant in Ohio, he then worked for Erie Lackawanna Railroad for a short period.

He proudly owned and operated Dennis Transport, Dennis Mobile Home Park in Clarion and Leisure Time Park in Polk.

Ron was a familiar face when it came to moving or transporting mobile homes in the local area.

After retirement from driving, Ron continued to work daily at his mobile home parks.

Him and his wife Denise loved to spend their Sunday’s going to flea markets.

He brought home lots of “treasures” for his family to enjoy. He treasured his antique green (the color of money) Corvette.

Ron was a Jack Daniel Enthusiast, he collected and was recognized as owner of a real estate parcel of Jack Daniels Distillery in Tennessee for many years.

He loved his family dog Axle.

When Ron was around his personality filled the room!

He was a jokester and made many memories with his family by always keeping them on their toes with things up his sleeve.

His sense of humor and huge smile will be missed by his family.

Loved ones to cherish his memory is his mother Dona, wife Denise, his children, grandchildren and sisters.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Guy Dennis and his previous wife Kathy.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.