Ronald Lee Dennis, 69 of Polk passed away March 3, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Ron was born June 20, 1952 in Garfield Heights, Ohio. He was the son of Guy and Dona Ackinclose Dennis.

Ron was married to Denise Billock on July 4, 2012.

Ron graduated from Franklin High School and went right to work.

Ron was very hardworking and took pride in never taking any handouts.

Starting his working career at General Motors Terex plant in Ohio, he then worked for Erie Lackawanna Railroad for a short period.

He proudly owned and operated Dennis Transport, Dennis Mobile Home Park in Clarion and Leisure Time Park in Polk.

Ron was a familiar face when it came to moving or transporting mobile homes in the local area.

After retirement from driving, Ron continued to work daily at his mobile home parks.

Him and his wife Denise loved to spend their Sunday’s going to flea markets.

He brought home lots of “treasures” for his family to enjoy. He treasured his antique green (the color of money) Corvette.

Ron was a Jack Daniel Enthusiast, he collected and was recognized as owner of a real estate parcel of Jack Daniels Distillery in Tennessee for many years.

He loved his family dog Axle.

When Ron was around his personality filled the room!

He was a jokester and made many memories with his family by always keeping them on their toes with things up his sleeve.

His sense of humor and huge smile will be missed by his family.

Loved ones to cherish his memory is his mother Dona, wife Denise, his children, grandchildren and sisters.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Guy Dennis and his previous wife Kathy.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

